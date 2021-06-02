Watch

Lee Health, Ross, and Cape Coral Pet Vet are hiring

Lee Health is hiring for an operating room clerk, Ross Dress for Less is in need of a retail associate and Cape Coral Pet Vet needs a vet tech. To apply for more jobs head to Fox4now.com/jobsearch.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jun 02, 2021
FORT MYRES, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

Lee Health is hiring for an operating room clerk.

Ross Dress for Less is in need of a retail associate.

Cape Coral Pet Vet needs a vet tech.

To apply click here.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.

