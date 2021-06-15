JobLink hosts a job fair featuring many employers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

JobLink hosts a job fair.

JobLink is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 16th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The job fair will feature many different employers such as Lee County, Chic Fil A, Collier County Schools, and more.

To learn more and pre-register click here.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.

