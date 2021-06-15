Watch

Rebound

Actions

JobLink hosts a job fair featuring many employers

items.[0].image.alt
JobLink
thumbnail_pastedImagebase640.png
Now Hiring.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 04:59:07-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The pandemic caused millions of people to lose their jobs, part of Fox 4's commitment to you. It is to provide the tools necessary to help you find work.

It's part of our series, the rebound Southwest Florida.

JobLink hosts a job fair.

JobLink is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 16th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The job fair will feature many different employers such as Lee County, Chic Fil A, Collier County Schools, and more.

To learn more and pre-register click here.

If you're an employer who's hiring and want to get the word out, we will post it for you. Email the information to us at news@fox4now.com, or message us on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources & Information

Search for jobs in Southwest Florida via Indeed Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida Reemployment Assistance benefits CareerSource Southwest Florida
Submit Your Business
Are you hiring? Let us know.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku