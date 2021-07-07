Florida Department of Corrections offering hiring bonuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is offering $1,000 bonuses for newly certified correctional officers at select institutions across the state, including Charlotte County.

No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided. During training and academy, non-certified officers receive a competitive starting salary and premier benefits, including health insurance, on day one of their new career in public safety.

Upon successful completion of the basic training academy, newly certified officers at qualifying institutions will receive the bonus and join the ranks of the nearly 24,000 courageous men and women of the Florida Department of Corrections. Additional benefits such as a bi-annual uniform allowance, state college tuition waivers and criminal justice incentive pay become available after certification.

Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the Charlotte Correctional Institution in Punta Gorda.

To qualify, interested applicants must:

Be at least 18 years of age (no maximum age restriction)

Be a United States Citizen

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent

Possess a valid driver’s license

Pass a drug test and physical examination

Pass a background investigation and fingerprinting, which includes but is not limited to; no felony convictions; no misdemeanor involving perjury or false statement; no misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence.

Must demonstrate good moral character as determined by a thorough background investigation.