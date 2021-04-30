Watch

Help Wanted: CEO of Better Together on "Day of Second Chances" Job Fairs

The non-profit Better Together held a "Day of Second Chances" Job Fair at Turning Point Church in Bonita Springs and Rise Christian Church in Lehigh Acres.
Better Together is a faith-based organization that helps families stay together, and it believes employment is a key part of that. The fair was held on its Nationwide Day of Second Chances; employers at the fair wanted to hire people regardless of their past records or convictions.

Megan Rose, the CEO of Better Together, talked to Morning Anchor Lisa Greenberg about the importance of the job fairs in the video above.

