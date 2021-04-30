Watch

Help Wanted: Better Together holds job fair with Turning Point Church

Better Together hosted a Job Fair in partnership with Turning Point Church in Bonita Springs on the "Day of Second Chances."
Posted at 4:36 AM, Apr 30, 2021
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The non-profit Better Together held a "Day of Second Chances" Job Fair at Turning Point Church in Bonita Springs.

Better Together is a faith-based organization that helps families stay together, and it believes employment is a key part of that. The fair was held on its Nationwide Day of Second Chances; employers at the fair wanted to hire people regardless of their past records or convictions.

Steve Gill, the Lead Pastor at Turning Point Church, talked to Morning Anchor Lisa Greenberg about the preparation that went into the event in the video above.

