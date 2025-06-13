'You're being very brave': Body camera video shows moments after shark attack

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — The family of 9-year-old Leah Lendel says she's making remarkable progress in her recovery after nearly losing her hand in a shark attack in Boca Grande on Wednesday.

Leah was able to move all of her fingers on Friday morning, something her family called a miracle.

"You're being very brave:" Body camera footage shows moments after shark attack

Surgeons repaired her hand after she was airlifted from Boca Grande following the shark attack in shallow water.

Body camera video from Lee County deputies shows first responders treating Leah moments after the attack.

"Hey there sweetheart, you're being very brave," the deputy can be heard saying in the video.

The footage also shows Raynel Lugo and other men who helped pull the Lendel family out of the water after the attack. The men said the shark was about eight feet long.

Raynel and the others also wrapped Leah’s hand in a towel while waiting for EMS.

"Good job guys I think you really made a difference,” the deputy says to the men in the video. “I think it would have been a lot worse if you weren't here.

Just two days after the attack, more than $35,000 has been raised for Leah's medical expenses through a GoFundMe campaign.

9-year-old girl recovering after shark attack in Boca Grande

