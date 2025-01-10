WATCH: Charlotte County Deputies arrest men wanted for burglaries in 4 counties

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested two men on Wednesday who were wanted in four Florida counties for burglary.

Michel Suarez Legon and Yoenys Trujillo Ruiz were arrested at a storage facility in Punta Gorda. Watch the video of their arrest here:

CHARLOTTE BURGLARY ARREST VIDEO

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office notified them about a stolen vehicle with a stolen Maryland plate attached that had just crossed into the county from Lee County. Investigators say the vehicle was the prime suspect vehicle for burglary cases in Hillsborough County, Charlotte County, Lee County, and Collier County.

Charlotte County investigators followed the vehicle to PG 17 Storage on Duncan Road.

Investigators say Legon and Ruiz drove into the lot and began removing GPS units from the boats in the storage area.

As the vehicle approached the entrance of the business, deputies pulled them over. The sheriff's office says both suspects surrendered and were placed into custody.

They say Legon and Ruiz had three stolen GPS Units, 3.2 grams of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and tools that were stolen from Hillsborough County.

The say more items were found in the vehicle, which are still being verified as having been stolen.