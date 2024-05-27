Watch Now
"Keep their memories alive:" Punta Gorda remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

Hundreds attended a Memorial Day ceremony at Punta Gorda's Veterans Park
Speeches were given from local government officials including Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch and Congressman Greg Steube.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hello Punta Gorda, I'm Alex Orenczuk.

I've been your committed FOX 4 Community Correspondent for more than 5 months now, and I knew that I had to head to Veterans Park on Memorial, to see how we as a community remembered those who gave their lives for this country.

Others including veterans groups, and grateful citizens joined to remember service members that gave their lives.

Community members stand at attention during the national anthem.

Shannon Mesenburg, President of the American Gold Star Mothers Peace River Chapter, and Director of Solid 7, told the crowd that not all heroes died in combat. Her son, Senior Airman XinHua Mesenburg committed suicide on Jan. 5, 2019.

“Suicide is on he rise across all of our heroes," Mesenburg told Fox 4. "Its become our why to serve and help others and keep their memories alive.”

Senior Airman XinHua Mesenburg on deployment in Qatar.

To connect to the 24 hour Veterans Crisis Line, call 988 then press 1.

