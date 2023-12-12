Jury selection begins for Cassandra Smith's case, killing a Charlotte County deputy

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The woman accused of hitting and killing Charlotte County deputy, Christopher Taylor in a car crash in 2022, two days before Thanksgiving was present at the Charlotte County courthouse December 12.

It marks the start of jury selection for the defendant, Cassandra Smith.

She claimed she would not be able to receive an impartial jury because of the notoriety of the case.

However, the judge decided to move forward.

The defendant was calm in the courtroom and kept a straight face through the entire selection process.

Jurors were pulled in individually to meet with Judge Shannon H. McFee to disclose any prior knowledge of the case or any bias they may have to protect an honest and fair trial.

The case is intended to last about three more days.