Fire destroys Punta Gorda home, investigators have possible cause

Charlotte County Public Safety
Fire fighters extinguish fire on Padula St.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 07:52:48-05

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — Fire destroyed a house on Padula St. in Punta Gorda early Monday morning.

The Charlotte County Public Safety department says the home was fully engulfed in flames when their first crew got there. They say the only person in the house was out and no one was injured.

The department says the person who lived in the house said he was having trouble with a generator, when the fuel line ruptured and started the fire. The department says the Red Cross is now helping the man.

The State Fire Marshal is on scene and investigating.

