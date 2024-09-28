'Damages are worse than Ian': Punta Gorda restaurant owner on Hurricane Helene's aftermath

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — F.M. Don's on W Marion Ave in Punta Gorda has been a staple in the community for years.

However, it'll have to keep its doors closed for a little bit after the place got flooded with nearly two feet of water from Hurricane Helene.

Owner and Chef Keith Bernard Meyer told FOX 4's Victoria Scott it's the worst damage he's seen to date.

Punta Gorda restaurant cleans up damages from Hurricane Helene

Meyer said it's all water damage caused by flooding. He described the water as a cesspool of sewage, grease, mud, and other garbage.

He also said the whole place needs to get sanitized, the floors need to get ripped out, and the outlets need to be replaced.

All of that takes time.

"Honestly, I feel mostly bad for the employees because the employees work on tips," Meyer said. "If they're not working, they're not getting paid in this kind of business. So, I mean, we do have a few people on salary, but basically, they rely on this job for their income. You know, it hurts us. Obviously, it hurts everybody, but at the end of the day, the employees are the ones who get hurt the most."

Some of the employees Scott spoke to were in good spirits.

"It feels weird not coming to work," said F.M. Don's employee Denise Klemba. "We just got to get things going again. Our bosses are here for us, so we’re here for them and our customers."

Victoria Scott A couple of employees spoke to FOX 4's Victoria Scott on how they're dealing with Hurricane Helene damages.

"After helping my family this morning, I know it's a lot to deal with," F.M. Don's employee Tiffany Willis told Scott. "I know the more hands on, the better."

Victoria Scott F.M. Don's employee Tiffany Willis is pitching in with cleanup efforts after the restaurant flooded from Hurricane Helene.

Staff said they hope to reopen the restaurant in early October.