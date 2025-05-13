CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County's zoning board voted 3-1 against an amendment that would have allowed a major housing development to build thousands of additional homes in a rural area of the east county.

The amendment, proposed by national home builder Pulte Group, sought to increase the maximum number of homes from 6,000 to 8,000 units and expand commercial space from 1 million to 1.5 million square feet on a nearly 5,000-acre former farmland property along Highway 17.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the proposed zoning changes:

Charlotte Zoning Board votes against zoning changes for rural development

Dozens of residents from East Charlotte County attended the meeting with signs and speeches opposing the plan.

"Let me be unequivocally clear, the proposed zoning changes outlined in TCP-20-24 are an egregious assault on the very fabric of our community and a blatant disregard for the delicate ecosystem we call home," said James Thomas, addressing the board during public comment.

Opponents argued the development would negatively impact the environment, wildlife, traffic patterns, and their rural lifestyle.

"No, I did not sign up for this – as most of us did not – we want to keep our quiet country lifestyle – we don't need growth or anything else," Ann Vinkler during public comment.

While the zoning board voted to deny a recommendation for the amendment, the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners will make the final decision on the proposal.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.