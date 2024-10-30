Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections sees uptick in early voting numbers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti says more than 37,000 voters have already cast their ballots ahead of the general election.

Victoria Scott Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Leah Valenti helped a voter safely deliver his ballot.

She said 44,000 Charlotte County residents voted early four years ago.

"If we keep on this trend, we will absolutely outpace 2020," Valenti said.

Charlotte County Community Correspondent Victoria Scott asked her what's causing the increase in early voting numbers.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Charlotte County sees increase in early voting numbers

"I think people want to see possibly a difference in the country in the way the country is led," Valenti told Scott. "I also think that voter turnout has a lot probably to do with the early voting and vote-by-mail due to the hurricanes and people wanting to get their vote out there and wanting to make sure their voice is heard."

Valenti also shed light on party turnout.

"I've definitely seen more Republicans than Democrats with early voting and vote-by-mail," she said.

The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections said things have been pretty smooth so far.

However, there was one accident at a polling place.

"We did have an incident at the event center which is our largest polling location for turnout where some sign holders standing past the 150 mark were hit by a vehicle trying to turn in," Valenti said. "It was not malicious at all, but it was an unfortunate incident."

Valenti said no one was injured. Those involved in the accident declined medical attention.

The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections reports 48.17% of eligible voters have already cast their ballots as of 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

That percentage is comparable to Lee and Collier Counties.

Lee reports 50.33% and Collier reports 50.49%.

The public is encouraged to vote early to avoid any potential mishaps on election day.

Charlotte County voter Greg Cemack told Scott that's why he voted early.

“I didn’t want to wait until the last minute to find that something happened and I missed the opportunity," he said.

Valenti told Scott Charlotte, Collier, and Lee Counties all rank in the top eight for early voter turnout in the state as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Early voting in Charlotte County ends Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.