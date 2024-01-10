Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPunta Gorda

Actions

Charlotte County EOC prepares as winter storm sweeps through SWFL

Coming off high water last month in Punta Gorda, people watching the skies and if the water lingers
Charlotte County EOC prepares as winter storm sweeps through SWFL
WFTX
Charlotte County EOC prepares as winter storm sweeps through SWFL
Charlotte County EOC prepares as winter storm sweeps through SWFL
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 22:44:13-05

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A rainy and windy Tuesday afternoon had the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) preparing for the worst as a winter system swept through Southwest Florida.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, whose main warning to the public was to stay alert through multiple weather communication devices in case of tornado warnings or roadblocks.

"Tornado warnings, if we were to receive one, you only get about 3 to 5 minutes warning of a potential tornado threat if they see it on the radar, so it's very important to pay close attention," said Fuller. "Have a way to get those notifications in place. If something happens, unfortunately, it could happen in the middle of the night, that they are made aware and they can take shelter if necessary."

Fuller says through extra staffing for the night they were prepared to weather the storm. A storm he says the EOC had prepared the county for multiple days in advance.

"Now's the time to get ready to get prepared for any potential weather, to ensure that they have their plans in place and pay close attention to conditions," said Fuller.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023