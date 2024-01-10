Charlotte County EOC prepares as winter storm sweeps through SWFL

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A rainy and windy Tuesday afternoon had the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) preparing for the worst as a winter system swept through Southwest Florida.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, whose main warning to the public was to stay alert through multiple weather communication devices in case of tornado warnings or roadblocks.

"Tornado warnings, if we were to receive one, you only get about 3 to 5 minutes warning of a potential tornado threat if they see it on the radar, so it's very important to pay close attention," said Fuller. "Have a way to get those notifications in place. If something happens, unfortunately, it could happen in the middle of the night, that they are made aware and they can take shelter if necessary."

Fuller says through extra staffing for the night they were prepared to weather the storm. A storm he says the EOC had prepared the county for multiple days in advance.

"Now's the time to get ready to get prepared for any potential weather, to ensure that they have their plans in place and pay close attention to conditions," said Fuller.