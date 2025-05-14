Charlotte County deputies say man fired into an occupied Punta Gorda home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man is accused of firing a gun into an occupied Punta Gorda home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 5 a.m. on May 7, they were called to a home on Orangeade Drive in Punta Gorda. Although people were inside, no injuries are reported.

The office also said it also found projectiles and shell casings in the home.

The next day, Manatee County deputies called Charlotte County detectives, saying they had been tipped that Uriah Keyes was responsible for the shooting. They arrested Keyes for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and put him in jail.

Later, evidence was found for a warrant for Keyes in the Punta Gorda shooting.

They linked Keyes to someone in the home with whom he was "upset for past conflicts."

The Manatee County Clerk court cases reveal that Keyes pled not guilty on Tuesday, May 13.