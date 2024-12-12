PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A new cell tower to be built on Zemel Road has some homeowners in the area concerned about its location, while others are welcoming the promise of a better connection.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on an approved cell tower to be built on Zemel Road:

Charlotte County approves Zemel Road cell tower zoning exception

On Wednesday, the Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request for special exemption for Anthemnet, Inc to build a 199-foot-tall communications tower in a residential zoning district on Zemel Road, despite some opposition from homeowners in the area.

“We understand that it's necessary for all the new homes being built so that everyone can have all the services that they need, but the placement of it is literally in our back yard,” said one resident at the zoning meeting.

According to the building plans for the tower, its location at 25350 Zemel Road, is an ideal spot to provide the best service to the most people. The tower can accommodate four carriers, of which Verizon will be the first.

Charlotte County. Communications tower location.

Other homeowners in the area like Michael Phillips, told Fox 4 that the cell service there is spotty at best, and the new tower will be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood.

“We're like in a dead zone, a pocket,” said Phillips. “We don’t have options for good cellular service. The bandwidth for any of the cellular companies just don’t provide us enough service and strength to even stream basic streaming services.”

He told Fox 4 that as the Burnt Store Area continues to develop, the need for stronger cell service is only going to grow.

“I don't understand people’s opposition to cell towers, clearly these are people who have not done any kind of scientific research,” said Phillips. “I don't know if they wear aluminum foil hats because in today’s technologies we rely on cellular service as critical infrastructure to our community.”

The tower is expected to be constructed sometime in early 2025.