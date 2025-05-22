Charlotte Co. Sheriff shows new water rescue vehicles ahead of hurricane season

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has unveiled new rescue vehicles and equipment, saying they are more prepared than ever to respond to emergencies this hurricane season.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says the unprecedented storm surge from hurricanes Helene and Milton last year revealed that his agency wasn't adequately prepared to handle certain water rescue missions.

Charlotte County unveils new water rescue vehicles ahead of hurricane season

"Helene came in and then Milton came right behind and finished it, and you know we didn't even get some of the flooding that we've seen in other hurricanes," said Prummell. "But it was devastating down along the coastal areas and we just weren't prepared to get into those neighborhoods to get those people out - we are now prepared."

Fox 4. Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell speaking about new additions to the agency's Office fleet of high-water rescue vehicles.

On Thursday, the sheriff showcased new or modified rescue vehicles that can navigate through deep water to save lives.

The sheriff's office acquired two new high water trucks that can accommodate up to 25 people inside, six Jon boats, two ATVs with snorkels, and four UTVs.

Fox 4. An ATV equipped with a snorkel that the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office will use for high-water rescues.

Prummell said he also had all the marine unit trucks lifted so they can travel through high water.

The sheriff says he feels more prepared than ever heading into hurricane season, which starts June 1.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.