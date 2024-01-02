American Glory comes to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla — A new cruise ship that will sail from St. Pete to Key West, will make a stop in Punta Gorda.

On Tuesday, The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau welcomed American Cruise Line's newest ship, the American Glory. It came ashore at the Fisherman's Village docks for the second of what will be a regular excursion. Passengers on the 8-day cruise will get to spend time in Punta Gorda before they head back to St. Pete.

“We are excited to welcome the passengers of American Cruise Lines to our charming destination," Sean Doherty, Executive Director of the convention bureau said. "Between all the events and activities that take place throughout the Punta Gorda area, as well as the unique attractions including the brand new Sunseeker Resort just across the river, there is something for everyone to experience and we hope will leave them wanting to come back for more.”

