74-year-old inmate dies in Charlotte County jail after medical episode, CCSO says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at their county jail died Thursday night after a medical episode.

74-year-old Jack Plank was arrested for a domestic issue and had been in custody since earlier this month according CCSO.

They say they knew of Plank's medical condition when he first came to the jail.

During his time in jail, CCSO says jail medical staff treated him, and he also went to a local hospital.

At the time of plank's medical episode, CCSO says he was in the jail's infirmary and was frequently checked on.

CCSO says, when a corrections deputy found plank on the floor Thursday night, they tried life saving measures but later pronounced Plank dead.

CCSO's Major Case Unit did an investigation and says there was no foul play involved.

They say a medical examiner will do an autopsy on Plank.