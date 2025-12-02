Port St. Lucie police sergeant shot in face during mental health call, suspect killed

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 27-year veteran Port St. Lucie police sergeant was shot in the face during a mental health-related neighbor dispute Monday evening and remains in surgery at a local hospital.

Sergeant Erik LeVasseur was among six officers who responded to Town Park around 6 p.m. for what police described as a neighbor dispute involving mental health issues. The officers were met by an adult male suspect holding an assault rifle.

The suspect was fatally wounded and remains on scene. Police said the weapon was an AK-47 type platform.

LeVasseur, a supervisor on road patrol, was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he is currently in surgery. Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said he remains optimistic about the sergeant's condition.

"This is the notification that you dread every day," Niemczyk said during a press conference outside the hospital.

The other five officers were not injured, though two of the six responding officers were trainees. It's unclear how many officers returned fire during the incident.

Several shell casings were found at the scene. Law enforcement has secured the area and is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.