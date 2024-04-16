“I wouldn’t have anywhere to turn": Mobile healthcare rolls into Charlotte Co.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A new mobile clinic in Charlotte County is hitting the road to bring health care services to those who need it most.

"Without it, I wouldn't have anywhere to turn," said patient Marvin Owens. "I mean, it really is a last-ditch effort for a lot of people."

Owens said he was displaced after Hurricane Ian. Sadly, that was the beginning of a much bigger spiral.

"Before I knew it, prices started going up," Owens said. "I ran out of money quicker and quicker, and I ended up over here by the homeless shelter."

That's why the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic plays such a vital role for people in lower-income areas of Charlotte County.

"Mental health is definitely a big one," said Mobile Medical Clinic Coordinator Angelica Asperilla. "Wound care. We see a lot of drug abuse and we try to assist with that however we can."

The mobile clinic brings free medical services directly to patients.

“With a lot of our patients, we see transportation is a huge barrier to them even being able to come into the clinic," Asperilla said. "So, being able to bring our services to the different pockets of the county really will make a difference for our patients having access to health care."

Owens said it's a godsend because he has a severe ant allergy.

"I don't have to worry about dying from an ant bite," he said. "At least I'll have some sort of fall back there."

Owens also told Fox 4 it's a silver lining for people who may be down on their luck.

"The world would be a lot worse place off without places like this," he said.

The mobile clinic made its debut a couple of weeks ago. You can learn more about its recent launch by clicking on this link.

You can also call 941-766-9570 to find out where it's stationed throughout the week. Patients must fall under a certain income bracket and have no health insurance to receive care.

