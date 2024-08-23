PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two people are in custody after a battery and shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Port Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Kohl’s around 4:30, after receiving reports that two suspects were taking merchandise without paying for it. Deputies said one of the suspects battered the store’s Loss Prevention Officer as the pair tried to escape.

Watch as CCSO deputies investigate a shoplifting and battery incident at Kohl's in Port Charlotte:

Two in custody after shoplifting, battery incident at Port Charlotte Kohl's

The suspects ran away from the store, but were caught by deputies nearby after a short chase.

As of 7 p.m. the suspects have not been booked.