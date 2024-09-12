Port Charlotte teen accused of murdering his mother had a history of deadly threats

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — New documents have shed light on the troubled family past of the Port Charlotte teen accused of stabbing his mother to death, revealing a series of disturbing incidents leading up to the fatal event.

Catherine Griffith, the woman found dead in her home on Sunday, was allegedly killed by her 17-year-old son, Collin Griffith.

According to sheriff's reports, the family had a history of violence, threats, and psychological turmoil.

Last year, Collin shot and killed his father in Oklahoma on Valentine’s Day, but charges of first-degree murder were dropped as the act was deemed self-defense. After the incident, Collin moved in with his mother in Port Charlotte, but their relationship had ongoing issues.

In September of last year, Collin reported to his school officer at Florida Southwestern State College that his mother had pulled a firearm on him, threatening to kill him. The report revealed that Catherine Griffith did posses a firearm, but no evidence was found of her threatening Collin with said firearm.

Courtesy of Griffith's Neighbor Catherine and Collin Griffith as he was getting ready for a school dance.

The mother explained to authorities that her son suffered from complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) after being held captive for over a thousand days by his father, the same man Collin shot and killed.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained that Collin had made alarming statements, when told that he was going to back to live with his mother saying, "I'll kill myself, or I'll kill my mother by shooting or stabbing her."

Collin had been Baker Acted multiple times after making death threats, against not only his mother, but also her therapist. Collin expressed a desire to be placed in foster care.

Sheriff Judd recounted another incident, stating, “She was disciplining him and took his video game privileges away. So he beat up his mother." According to records, Collin stomped on his mother's hand and kicked her during a domestic violence altercation, after Collin claimed that she had punched him in the face.

These escalating threats and violent incidents led up to the fatal stabbing of Catherine Griffith on Sunday. Witnesses reported seeing Collin dragging his mother into their home by her hair before detectives say he stabbed her in the neck.

Neighbors are now planning Catherine's funeral, set for Friday. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to be revealed as the case develops.

