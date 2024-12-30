Port Charlotte man facing charges after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man investigators said threw a Molotov cocktail at an occupied vehicle early Monday morning.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on a man facing arson and firebomb manufacturing charges:

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on Midway Blvd in Port Charlotte, after Jon Warner, 61, called 911 during a domestic argument with a woman around 8:30 Sunday evening.

Hours later, around 2 a.m. Monday, CCSO said deputies returned to the home again after Warner called the sheriff’s office saying the woman had “taken his debit card and gone out with a friend.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Warner could be heard saying “Get back, get back, Molotov” while on the phone.

When deputies returned, they noticed a fire in the driveway and an “overwhelming odor of gasoline.” Deputies said they made contact with another man who said he had pulled into the driveway to drop off the woman, and Warner “lit something on fire and threw it at his vehicle.”

According to CCSO that object was a Molotov cocktail, made from a plastic bottle, a wick and gasoline.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the targeted vehicle was damaged.

The sheriff’s office said Warner confessed to the crime and is facing arson and possession or manufacturing of a firebomb charges. He is being held without bond.