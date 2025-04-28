Port Charlotte man arrested, charged with having child pornography

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — A Port Charlotte man was arrested and charged with having child pornographic material.

Ashton Michael Bogard, 37, was arrested on April 24. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant revealed approximately 27 videos of child pornography linked to his account.

Deputies say the investigation began on December 21, 2024, when the messaging service Kik discovered possible child pornography files on their servers. On the same day, Tampa Police Department detectives were already investigating Bogard in an undercover operation where he allegedly engaged in sexual conversations with someone he believed was an underage girl.

"Few things in this world disgust me as much as people who take pleasure in seeing children being harmed. There is no help for this kind of sickness – it is the embodiment of evil. When we learn it exists in Charlotte County, I want our community to know that we take action. It is not welcome here, nor should it be anywhere," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

A search warrant for content belonging to Bogard's username was served on March 24, 2025, and returned on April 11, 2025. Investigators say the account was linked to Bogard through numerous selfies showing his face, body, and distinctive tattoos.

Bogard was taken to the Charlotte County Jail after his arrest but has since bonded out. He was immediately re-arrested on the Tampa Police Department charges and is now being held without bond.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.