'Is it a miracle?': Pope's brother shares incredible story from their childhood

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — For the first time in history, the Vatican has chosen an American to lead the Catholic Church. Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV, and his older brother lives right here in Port Charlotte.

Fox 4 Charlotte County Community Correspondent, Alex Orenczuk got a chance to talk with Louis Prevost, who shared a childhood story about the time he realized his little brother was special.

Listen to Louis' story about the future pope coming face to face with gang members:

Pope Leo XIV's brother shares childhood story revealing pontiff's special gift

Louis said he and his younger brother were riding their bikes in Chicago in an area they probably should have stayed away from when they had a dangerous encounter.

"It was kind of a seedy area and there had been a lot of crime there. And we got accosted by young gang bangers," Prevost said.

That's when the future pontiff stepped up in the face of danger.

"Rob got off his bike, walked up to them, said a few words and the knives went away. We kind of became friends. And he said, I said, how did you do that?" Prevost said.

The young Robert's response left an impression on his older brother.

"I just talked to him and it's, I don't know, is it a miracle? I don't know. Here we were about to get wiped out and he goes up, says a few words and these guys put their stuff away and so I knew, whoa, you know, that's a gift. Cause I'd have gone to war with them at some point, but he's there making peace and it worked and it's, wow, that's really cool," Prevost said.

Louis, who remains close with his brother, says that's just how the pontiff has always been, and he's seen his brother's kindness continue throughout his life.

"So he's been like that all the time. He's just got away with people, whether it's in the States, in Chicago, in Peru, in China, in Africa, wherever he's gone, people just gravitate towards him and like him. I wish I was like that," Prevost said.

Louis believes these qualities are why his brother will do a great job leading the Catholic Church.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

