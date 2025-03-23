Watch Now
Fire destroys Charlotte County home, kills family dog

Investigators are still trying to figure what caused the fire
Charlotte County Fire Seminole Blvd
Charlotte County Public Safety
Investigators look at the damage inside a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte that destroyed by fire on Saturday
Charlotte County Fire Seminole Blvd
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — Fire destroyed a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte on Saturday night.

Charlotte County Public Safety says no one was in the house at the time of the fire, but a family dog was killed.

Charlotte County Fire Seminole Blvd
Fire fighters work to put out a fire in a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte on Saturday night.

When fire fighters arrived they say they found an active fire at the back of the home with flames coming through the windows and door.

Charlotte County Fire Seminole Blvd
Fire fighters work to put out a fire at a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte on Saturday night

They say it's not safe to be in the home, so the American Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

Charlotte County Fire Seminole Blvd
Fire fighters work to put out a fire in a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte on Saturday night

The County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

