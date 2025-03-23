Fire destroys Charlotte County home, kills family dog

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — Fire destroyed a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte on Saturday night.

Charlotte County Public Safety says no one was in the house at the time of the fire, but a family dog was killed.

Charlotte County Public Safety Fire fighters work to put out a fire in a home on Seminole Blvd in Port Charlotte on Saturday night.

When fire fighters arrived they say they found an active fire at the back of the home with flames coming through the windows and door.

They say it's not safe to be in the home, so the American Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

The County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.