Deputies search for missing 19-year-old who could be in danger

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 19-year-old who has autism and could be in danger, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Arsenii Shutov primarily speaks Russian, the office noted.

He was last seen on Thursday around 6 p.m. at his home off of South Port Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte. When his parents returned home just before 9 p.m., he was nowhere to be found, deputies said. They believe he may have walked away.

Shutov was last seen wearing a red shirt with a single horizontal black stripe, black or gray shorts, black flip flops, and prescription glasses.

You are urged to call the sheriff's office if you have any information about his whereabouts.