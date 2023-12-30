Charlotte County begins to see impacts from the Sunseeker Resort

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Since its opening two weeks ago, the Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor is already making ripples in the local community.

Dameidy Lora, the owner of Dominican Nails located just across the bridge from the Sunseeker Resort, has observed a noticeable increase in clientele since the resort's opening.

"It's more customers, definitely more customers," Lora shared.

Her nail shop is not the only business seeing the trend.

Next door, Rico Thompson, owner of Reflection Comics, is optimistic.

"Anytime someone comes to this town on vacation, they want to see the small-town local businesses. That's what we thrive off here in Punta Gorda, and I think we're going to be okay," Thompson stated, alluding to the potential boost for the local economy.

The resort's impact extends beyond economic benefits. One of the most popular attractions for locals is the waterfront walk stretching from Bayshore Live Oak Park to Live Oak Point.

Karen Tunis, a Port Charlotte resident, shared her newfound routine.

"I've started walking on this side of the bridge almost every day. Start on this side, and walk all the way to Sunseeker's, go past Sunseeker's under the bridge and it connects to another park," she said.

This scenic route offers views of the Peace River while walking along the resort's seven restaurants and eleven bars and lounges. The path, open to all, adds a new recreational opportunity to the area as the businesses and residents embrace this grand addition to Charlotte County.