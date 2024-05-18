Appleton Boulevard Bridge will close for months for hurricane recovery bridge repair project

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Drivers who rely on the Appleton Boulevard Bridge will need to find a different route to work starting Monday.

It’s all part of a bridge repairs project in Charlotte County.

A Charlotte County traffic advisory is out for the Appleton Boulevard Bridge over the Santa Cruz Waterway. It's going to be closed all the way until the beginning of August.

Drivers will be redirected through Keystone Blvd. and Calumet Blvd. starting May 20.

County officials said it's part of the South Gulf Cove Bridge Repairs project. These repairs are part of the hurricane recovery.

The project also includes putting in new sidewalks along four bridges.

Two of those bridges are on Keystone Blvd. over the Santa Cruz Waterway and President's Waterway.

The other bridge is on Ingraham Blvd. over President's Waterway.

County officials also said to plan on giving yourself more time because of increased traffic.

