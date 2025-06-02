Active assailant training in Charlotte County today & tomorrow

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office school resource officers and school guardians are participating in their annual active assailant training at Deep Creek Elementary School.

The training exercises are taking place Monday and Tuesday (June 2 and June 3), with simulations that include sounds of gunfire, screaming and radio communications between officers, dispatch and the intelligence unit.

Deputies assure the public that there is no cause for alarm as these are only training scenarios.

The elementary school facility will remain locked down throughout the exercise, and no one will be allowed on campus during the training period.

