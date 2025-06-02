Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPort Charlotte

Actions

Active assailant training in Charlotte County today & tomorrow

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office conducts active assailant training at local elementary school
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
WFTX
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted
and last updated

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office school resource officers and school guardians are participating in their annual active assailant training at Deep Creek Elementary School.

The training exercises are taking place Monday and Tuesday (June 2 and June 3), with simulations that include sounds of gunfire, screaming and radio communications between officers, dispatch and the intelligence unit.

Deputies assure the public that there is no cause for alarm as these are only training scenarios.

The elementary school facility will remain locked down throughout the exercise, and no one will be allowed on campus during the training period.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood