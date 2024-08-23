Vice President Kamala Harris accepts her party's nomination for president

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination for president, closing out Day 4 of the party's national convention in Chicago.

Harris started her speech with thanks to President Joe Biden.

"Your record is extraordinary and your character is inspiring," she said.

Recalling her upbringing in California's East Bay

"The path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said.

She remembered being raised by her mother in California, who worked long hours and relied on a close network of family and friends.

"They instilled in us the values they personified: Community, faith and the importance of treating others as you would want to be treated. With kindness, respect and compassion."

Harris spoke of her career as a prosecutor, saying she had only ever worked for the people — then and now.

"My entire career, I've only had one client, the people," she said. "And so on behalf of the people; on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks; On behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set on their own unlikely journey; on behalf Americans like the people I grew up with — people who work hard chase their dreams and look out for one another — on behalf of everyone whose story could only be in greatest nation on Earth: I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America."

A call for American unity

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past," Harris said. "A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."

"I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads -- and listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work," Harris said.

Harris' campaign said that her speech would recognize the challenges faced by middle-class families, recalling her own experiences growing up. She is also expected to contrast her agenda to Trump's, and will present a "new way forward" which her campaign said will paint an "optimistic agenda that provides economic opportunity and protects fundamental freedoms for all Americans."

After speaking briefly at the convention on Monday, and appearing at a Milwaukee rally on Tuesday, Harris did not hold any public events on Wednesday in order to prepare for her speech.

Harris is hoping her speech continues to improve Americans' perception of her. According to a new Ipsos/Washington Post poll, 45% of voters view Harris favorably as a person, compared to 44% who don't. The same poll showed Harris leading Trump 50-45 in the national popular vote.

