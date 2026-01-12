Trump warns ‘we’re screwed’ if Supreme Court strikes down his tariff authority

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Monday, saying the U.S. would be “screwed” if the Supreme Court overturns his authority to impose tariffs.

"Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly," Trump said on Truth Social. "In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!"

The Trump administration has relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, as the legal basis for imposing the tariffs. During November's oral arguments, however, several justices appeared skeptical over whether the law can be used for that purpose.

RELATED STORY | Supreme Court appears skeptical of Trump’s use of emergency powers for tariffs

Chief Justice John Roberts noted the statute has never before been used to justify tariffs, while Justice Neil Gorsuch raised concerns about the scope of executive power if the law were interpreted to allow them.

Trump said a ruling against his administration could require the U.S. to repay tariff revenue totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, with costs potentially reaching into the trillions once foreign governments’ and companies’ investments are factored in.

RELATED STORY | Costco sues over Trump's tariffs, seeks full refund for fees it says are illegal

"It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay," Trump stated. "Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question. It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay."

The Supreme Court has scheduled Wednesday as its next opinion day, though the court does not announce decisions in advance and could issue a ruling in the case at a later date.