Trump discusses Ukraine-Russia peace talks with key European leaders

President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be “realistic” as U.S.-led peace talks continue without a breakthrough in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump spoke with leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Wednesday about Ukraine, saying he used “pretty strong words” following European leaders’ meeting with Zelenskyy earlier in the week.

“We'll see what happens. I mean, we're waiting to hear answers before we progress,” Trump told reporters.

“Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days. They agreed that this was a critical moment – for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region,” a readout from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office stated.

Trump on Wednesday would not commit to a meeting with the European leaders and Zelenskyy.

“I think we had some little disputes about people, and we're going to see how it turns out. And we said, before we go to a meeting, we want to know some things. You know, they would like us to go to a meeting over the weekend in Europe, and we'll make a determination, depending on what they come back with," Trump said. "We don't want to be we don't want to be wasting time. Sometimes you have to let people fight it out and sometimes you don't. But the problem with letting people fight it out is you're losing thousands of people a week. It's ridiculous. The whole thing is ridiculous."

The comments come as the United States has spent recent weeks refining a peace proposal — one initially criticized as favoring Russia — in discussions with both Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has held a series of meetings with European allies.

He said Ukraine expects to soon present the U.S. with a 20-point document they are finalizing “that could define the parameters for ending the war.”

“We have also updated our reflections on the 20 points of the framework document for ending the war. It is overall security that will determine economic security and underpin safe business environment,” Zelenskyy later stated on X.

He added in an address on Wednesday, "This fundamental document, we are developing two additional ones – at least two. And the first is on security – regarding security guarantees for Ukraine with the United States, and the second is on the economy – covering reconstruction and joint investments."

Earlier in the week, Zelenskyy told reporters in a WhatsApp chat that Ukraine does not want to cede any territory, according to the Associated Press. “We, clearly, don’t want to give up anything. That’s what we are fighting for,” he said.

But Trump told Politico in an interview Monday that he believed Russia is in a stronger negotiating position and “has the upper hand.”

Trump also said it wasn’t correct that he may walk away from Ukraine, but added, “It’s not exactly wrong. We have to, you know, they have to play ball.”

“Well, I just want to see people stop from being killed,” the president said the same day when pressed by Scripps News if his administration would stay engaged in conversations.

Conversations on Ukraine appeared to continue on Wednesday. Zelenskyy said he met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner and Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, on reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine.

“We discussed key elements for recovery, various mechanisms, and visions for reconstruction. There are many ideas that, with the right approach, could succeed in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated.