Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo says cutting taxes on the wealthy doesn't work, leaves others behind

On Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Raimondo said she believes the policies of a Harris administration make more sense.
Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo says cutting taxes on the wealthy doesn't work and tends to leave others behind. She said Americans are "barely getting by" right now. (Scripps News)
APTOPIX Election 2024 DNC
Posted

Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo said a Trump campaign plan to improve the economy by raising tariffs would raise costs for Americans. She told Scripps News that Kamala Harris has a plan to build more houses by creating more incentives for builders — and she argues that housing costs are so high because supply is lower than it should be.

As she spoke from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Sec. Raimondo touched on a number of topics with Scripps News, and said of Donald Trump that "he lies" when talking about his policies to improve costs for Americans.

RELATED STORY | 'Let's get to work': former President Barack Obama calls on America to unite to elect Kamala Harris

"Prescription drug costs are too high, child care costs are too high," Raimondo said.

She also said Harris' plan would not put a mandate on driving electric vehicles, but would try to increase incentives to buy them.

For the full interview, click on the video in the player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!