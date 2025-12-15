Trial begins for Wisconsin judge accused of helping immigrant evade federal authorities

A prosecutor told jurors Monday that a Wisconsin judge said she would take the heat for directing an immigrant to go through a private door while federal agents waited in a courthouse to find and arrest him.

Opening remarks by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Alexander kicked off an extraordinary trial for a public official. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstruction and concealment for her actions this spring during President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The trial in federal court in Milwaukee will center on what happened when Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, reported to the county courthouse in April for a hearing on a state crime.

Authorities say Dugan led him out through a back door that led to a public corridor after she told immigration agents to speak with the chief judge about trying to arrest people at the courthouse.

“They did not expect a judge, sworn to uphold the law, would divide their arrest team and impede their efforts to do their jobs,” Alexander told the jury.

He said Dugan informed her court reporter that she would take the heat for helping Flores-Ruiz.

ABOUT THE CASE | Grand jury indicts Milwaukee judge arrested in immigration case, allowing charges against her to proceed

The government's case is expected to run through at least Thursday, with roughly two dozen witnesses lined up to testify. The first was FBI agent Erin Lucker who explained a video showing the back corridors of the courthouse and Dugan signaling to immigration officers to see Chief Judge Carl Ashley.

During his opening remarks, defense attorney Steven Biskupic said the judge had no intention of obstructing agents.

He said Dugan was following policy when she directed federal agents to Ashley’s office. Biskupic said other immigration agents still in the courthouse hallway decided not to arrest Flores-Ruiz when he emerged through the door and instead followed him outside the building.

“Now, after the fact, everyone wants to blame Judge Dugan," Biskupic said.

The maximum sentence for the more serious charge, obstruction, is five years in prison.

Flores-Ruiz was arrested after a foot chase. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in November that he had been deported after he pleaded no contest in the local battery case and was sentenced to time served.

Ahead of the trial, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman declined to dismiss the charges, saying there was no firmly established immunity for Dugan.

Democrats say Trump is looking to make an example of Dugan to blunt judicial opposition to immigration arrests. Dugan told police she and her family found threatening flyers at their homes this spring. The administration has branded her an activist judge.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a fierce Trump loyalist running for Wisconsin governor next year, urged authorities to “lock her up” in a recent tweet.

RELATED STORY | Wisconsin high court suspends Milwaukee judge accused of helping man evade immigration authorities