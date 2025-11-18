After Trump's sudden reversal, House to vote on Epstein files

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today on legislation forcing the Justice Department to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. The bipartisan effort overcame initial opposition from President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump now says he would sign the bill if it passes both chambers of Congress.

Democrats were always going to vote for the bill, as there was a sense among the Democratic caucus that there was more there, potentially involving President Trump.

Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing, but Trump has given his blessing to Republicans to vote for this.

This could mark a significant moment in the spirit of transparency.

The bill forces the government to release Epstein-related documents and files, as well as the associates of Jeffrey Epstein.

Even if the bill passes the House, it's unclear what would happen to it in the Senate.

And if the bill is signed by Trump, the Department of Justice could try to block the release, citing an ongoing investigation.

Last week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said newly released emails show correspondence Jeffrey Epstein wrote in 2011 to Ghislaine Maxwell claiming that Donald Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking. The emails, House Democrats say, raise questions about “Trump’s knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and relationship to victims.”

After the Democrats released the emails, House Republicans released over 20,000 documents that are in the possession of the House Oversight Committee.

Also last week, President Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate Democrats' ties to Epstein.