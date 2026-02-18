Both sides are still far apart on negotiations to end the shutdown, White House says

As the partial government shutdown continues, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are still working without pay.

Senate Democrats recently sent a counteroffer to the White House and to Congressional Republicans, but a White House official told Scripps News Tuesday both sides remain far apart.

The official reiterated that the White House wants to work in good faith with Democrats to try and end this government shutdown before more Americans feel the impacts.

Democratic leaders said in a statement Tuesday "We've continued working through language and additional issues to make progress. But Republicans have largely ignored the core guardrails Americans are demanding. Democrats are negotiating good faith. It's time for Republicans to do the same."

Democrats have dug in on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, refusing to approve its funding until there are concessions which include the use of ICE body cameras, the use of judicial warrants and a ban on face masks.

Democratic leadership has framed those demands as common sense demands from the American public.

RELATED NEWS | With Congress in recess, partial government shutdown continues

Still, parts of DHS continue to operate during the shutdown. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act included tens of billions of dollars for ICE enforcement, specifically immigration enforcement on the southern border with Mexico. It did not fund the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard or FEMA.

Meanwhile, Congress is not in session. Lawmakers have left Washington and don't plan to return before next week. And even if a deal is reached, it could take 48 to 72 hours to recall lawmakers to the capitol, which means the shutdown may extend for at least a few more days regardless.