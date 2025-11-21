After bitter campaign, Trump and Mamdani set to meet at White House

President Donald Trump is expected to meet later today in the Oval Office with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump had been highly critical of the 34-year-old Mamdani in the run-up to the election, calling the Democratic socialist a “community threat” and warning he might pull federal funding from New York if Mamdani were elected.

Trump had urged voters to support former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE," President Trump wrote on social media.

Mamdani has also been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said after the election.

Trump told reporters the two will “work something out.”

After a grueling campaign and election, Mamdani has said he is willing to work with anyone to help New Yorkers, even the president. He plans to discuss affordability issues facing residents as well as public safety.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the invitation demonstrates Trump’s willingness to work with others for the good of the American people.