Police responding to shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory rally

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is responding to a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory rally.

"Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," police advised on social. "Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete. We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims."

The incident took place at 27th and McGee Avenue during the celebratory rally, once the team wrapped on stage, attendees were seen quickly dispersed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

