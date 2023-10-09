Pluto TV will offer a channel for ’90s kids starting this month

Calling all ’90s kids!

Pluto TV has announced a new channel to their lineup of free streaming stations made just for those who grew up in the 1990s.

The new 90s Kids channel will premiere later this month and offer 24/7 streaming of classic ’90s Nickelodeon shows like “Rugrats,” “Hey Arnold!,” “Kenan and Kel” and more.

While Pluto TV has not released a specific date on which we can expect the channel, you’ll be able to find it soon by downloading the Pluto TV app to any streaming device, like a Roku or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If you didn’t quite make the cut as an official ’90s kid — or just preferred the shows from the following decade — Pluto TV also has a Totally Teen channel full of 2000s Nickelodeon favorites like “Zoey 101,” “iCarly” and “Victorious.”

If you’d rather stick with more grown-up ’90s shows, you can tune in to the 90s Throwback channel or pick one of the channels dedicated to a specific ’90s show like the “Beverly Hills 90210” channel or the “Baywatch” channel.

Pluto TV has also added other new channels this October, including Action Drama, the Real Disaster channel and Ghosthunters, which streams the show of the same name 24/7. Also, Pluto TV Icons lets you see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the roles that made them famous. The company also added Live Music Replay (featuring performances from the past, a “Dynasty” channel, a “Fear Factor” channel, Classic TV Variety and Crime 360.

You can also find shows on-demand at Pluto TV, like “The Carol Burnett Show,” if you prefer that format.

The free streaming service is also hosting “31 Nights of Horror” on the Pluto TV Horror channel, which showcases a different movie every night at 8 p.m.

Will you be checking out some of Pluto TV’s new free channels?

