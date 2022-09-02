These Are The Most Popular Electric Toothbrushes Sold On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

An 11-year study showed that people who use electric toothbrushes have healthier gums, less tooth decay and reduced tooth loss compared to people who use manual toothbrushes. Researchers concluded that electric toothbrushes reduce more plaque and gingivitis than manual ones.

When shopping for a powered toothbrush, selecting one from a brand with a favorable reputation, approval from the American Dental Association and excellent reviews, such as Phillips Sonicare, Oral B and AquaSonic, is wise. Learning about some of the top-rated options available on Amazon, including features, ease of use and price, can help you select an electric toothbrush that will help keep your teeth and gums healthy for years to come.

Keep reading to learn about the most popular electric toothbrushes on Amazon and what buyers have said about them.

Philips Sonicare has been making electric toothbrushes for decades, and the company’s experience is evident in this model. It can clean deep between teeth and the integrated pressure sensor prevents you from damaging your teeth and gums by brushing too hard. Three brushing modes let you customize use, and the replacement reminder light informs you when a new head is required.

If you’re new to electric toothbrushes, this one also has an easy-start feature that slowly increases the power of the brush to help you get used to it. The built-in timer lets you know how long to brush, and the battery can last for two weeks between charges. This model also comes with a travel case.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 has more than 22,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall at Amazon. Customers appreciate the long battery life, the pressure sensor and how their teeth feel after using it.

“This Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 is fantastic,” wrote Amazon reviewer CB. “My teeth feel so much cleaner after using it. This model has a timer that lets you know how long to spend on each quadrant, then it turns itself off automatically after all quadrants have been cleaned. I appreciate this because I’m guilty of brushing too quickly and without really thinking about it.”

A periodontist created the first Oral-B toothbrush in 1949, and the company remains committed to innovative oral care. The Oral-B Pro 1000 power toothbrush is effective yet budget-friendly at just under $50.

It provides a clinically proven superior clean thanks to its design. The brush head surrounds each tooth with angled bristles and the brush itself oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove plaque. It has a pressure sensor that lights up if you brush too hard. The in-handle timer helps you brush for a full two minutes.

More than 41,000 customers have rated this electric toothbrush, giving it an overall rating of 4.6 stars. Reviewers say they like that the Oral-B Pro 1000 doesn’t have a lot of “bells and whistles” but that it’s easy to use and provides great results, once you get used to the vibration after switching from a manual brush.

“Our dental hygienist recommended these toothbrushes and they have been an excellent investment,” wrote reviewer domesticait. “When I went back six months later for my cleaning, the hygienist and dentist both said they saw a remarkable difference and my teeth were significantly cleaner.”

U.S.-based AquaSonic is earning a name as an innovative oral care brand by combining cutting-edge technology and affordability. The AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, on sale for $39.95 as of this writing, has a powerful motor for a thorough clean every time. At the end of brushing, you can engage Whiten mode to help dissolve surface stains, while Massage mode delivers micro-bursts that can improve circulation and tissue function for healthier gums.

An added feature of this AquaSonic electric toothbrush is it comes with eight brush heads out of the box, which is far more than the competitors provide. This means you won’t have to purchase new ones for two years or longer! And a single charge can last up to 30 days.

This toothbrush has 4.6 stars with more than 80,000 ratings so far. Customers who gave it the full five stars say they appreciate the timer function, battery life and the different setting options this budget-friendly electric toothbrush offers.

“I have to say, this toothbrush is great,” wrote reviewer Busymom. “The four modes are nice and the timer function is incredible. I love how it will pause to let you know it’s time to move on to the next section in your mouth. It’s light and comfortable to hold.”

The Oral-B iO Series 6 electric toothbrush, currently discounted to $124.99, has a unique round brush head inspired by dentists. As a result, this toothbrush delivers the feeling of a professional cleaning with every use. In addition, you don’t have to worry about brushing too hard, as the Smart Pressure Sensor will alert you to protect your gums and enamel.

An interactive display with AI technology offers guidance for each area of your mouth. In addition, the built-in timer pulsates every 30 seconds so you can focus on each quadrant of your mouth to obtain a complete clean, which is a feature all the brushes on this list boast, it should be noted. This premium-priced electric toothbrush has 4.7 stars overall but has fewer ratings than the others on the list at this point. Reviewers note that it has an impressive battery life, is easy to use and is effective.

“It is a quality toothbrush,” wrote one reviewer, “my teeth feel really clean after brushing with it. It can be used with the app or just by itself. I also like that it has five different modes – depending on how I’m feeling: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive and Intense.”

Your oral health is essential to your overall well-being. Choosing a high-quality electric toothbrush is an easy way to care for your teeth and gums. No matter which of the brushes from this list you choose, you’ll likely be satisfied with the results.

