Over 100 US airports will get upgrades thanks to government funding

The White House announced Thursday its latest round of funding for America's airports. In total, over 100 airports in 44 states are impacted.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law from 2021 is providing the funding. The legislation specifically gives billions for airport upgrades each year.

"It includes a lot of front-of-house improvements, ones that you see and feel when you get ready to fly," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

One of the biggest upgrade announcements on Thursday involves Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. A $36 million grant will help improve 30-year-old piping and update cooling towers to save water and improve air conditioning.

Salt Lake City is getting $20 million to add 16 new gates so that more flights can be added.

In Denver, $26 million will go to improve baggage handling to get your luggage perhaps a bit faster. In Colorado Springs, $6 million will help modernize the concourse, including bathrooms.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, is getting over $12 million to upgrade the air traffic control tower.

In Baltimore, BWI is getting over $14 million to improve boarding bridges that have become too old.

In Norfolk, $6 million will help build a new inspection building to meet custom requirements.

Nashville is getting $5 million to widen lanes around the airport, improving traffic.

West Palm Beach is getting $7 million to help a concourse expansion project for 13 gates.

Scripps News asked Buttigieg how long it will take for some of these projects to be completed.

"The good news is these projects can often be done without a full environmental impact statement, which is the most lengthy form of permitting," Buttigieg said.

"We aren't just focused on making grand announcements but on guiding these projects to completion," he added.

Large airports aren't the only ones getting money.

For instance, northeast Ohio's largest airport, Cleveland Hopkins International, is getting $4.8 million to improve public transit to the airport. A smaller airport 35 minutes away, Lake County Executive Airport, is getting $2.6 million to replace a 37-year-old trailer with an actual terminal building.

Of course, the timing of when these airport upgrades will be complete at 114 different sites is very much up to each airport.

Some projects could be done by next year's spring break, while others could take years.

