Oscar Mayer is giving away straws shaped like hot dogs

Calling all Oscar Mayer wiener fans: The iconic meat and cold cut company is giving away straws shaped like hot dogs to honor the one-year anniversary of the viral “Hot Dog Straw” video.

The footage posted in 2022 by the Instagram account @newyorknico — which showed a New York Yankees fan poking a straw through a hot dog at a baseball game, and then using the hot dog (not the straw) to sip up his beer — inspired Oscar Mayer to release its own hot dog straw this week.

“While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” said Kelsey Rice, associate director for Oscar Mayer, in a press release. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously.”

Batches of the free promotional item have been snatched up by consumers within minutes daily since Aug. 22, when they became available to order via a form on the company’s website, according to MarketWatch. If the straws are out of stock, those who fill out the order form will see the message: “Sorry! We have run out of stock for the day. Please come back and try again tomorrow. Thank you!”

Oscar Mayer hopes to give away hundreds of the hot dog straws this week, though. Check the website regularly for your chance to snag one. The silicone straw, which is designed to suck up cold beverages, is reusable but isn’t dishwasher or microwave safe.

The company is no stranger to unlikely products related to their goods. Last year, they launched a bologna-inspired moisturizing mask and a hot dog-flavored popsicle.

Even if you can’t get a hot dog straw from Oscar Mayer, reusable straws are an eco-friendly addition to your kitchen and there are many sets available for sale. (Check out some of our picks for best reusable straws.) They can be made with glass, stainless steel or silicone — all of which are ideal for sticking into a glass of beer so you can emulate the star of the viral video.

Oscar Mayer is giving away straws shaped like hot dogs by Patricia Kaowthumrong originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

