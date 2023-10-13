Officer killed in shootout at Philadelphia International Airport

One officer is dead and another is hospitalized after a late-night shootout at Philadelphia International Airport.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said the officers were arriving for work shortly after 11 p.m. when they spotted several people breaking into a vehicle at an airport parking garage. Stanford said "the suspects opened fire" as the officers approached, with one being struck several times in the upper body and the other in the arm.

"Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions," Stanford said on X. "One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering. Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department."

The slain officer has not yet been identified, but Stanford said he was a 50-year-old married father to one child. The other officer is 60 years old and has 20 years of experience with the department, Stanford said.

Authorities said the suspects in the shooting and carjacking are still at large after fleeing the scene in a stolen Dodge Durango SUV.

"We will continue our search for those responsible and won't stop until all are in custody," Stanford said.

He noted that the deadly shooting comes just a week after three other Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded while responding to the scene of a shooting.

