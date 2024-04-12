DRUGGED AND ASSAULTED: Police say North Port man used ridesharing to trap teen

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port man's accused of meeting a teenager through social media and utilizing a ride-sharing service to take her to his home.

The North Port Police Department says they've arrested 37-year-old David Bunn.

Officer were notified of where the child could be after she did not return home.

Detectives say when they arrived to Bunn's home on Kenwood Drive, he initially denied the victim was in his residence.

The victim advised that she had been drugged, sexually battered, and was not allowed to leave.

Bunn was booked into the Sarasota County jail where he remains with no bond.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the girl inside of the house.

The suspect is now facing charges of sexual battery on a child, interfering with the custody of a minor, and kidnapping.

"Please do your best to keep track of who your children are talking to online or keep them off it altogether," says Chief Todd Garrison. "We understand that it is not easy, but monsters like this are real, and they are closer than you might imagine."

It is possible that other victims could be out there. If you have any information, you are urged to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

