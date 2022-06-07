Ninestars trash cans are helpful hands-free kitchen devices

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nothing messes up your flow in the kitchen like needing to throw something away, but having to rinse your hands first so you don’t get food all over your trash can.

That’s where an automatic garbage bin like the Ninestars trash can comes in handy. The 13-gallon and 18-gallon stainless steel Ninestars trash cans are touchless, as they use infrared motion sensor technology so you can throw away garbage without having to open the lid.

Even if you do smear some water or food on the Ninestars trash can, its sensor is water-resistant so any moisture or spills won’t damage it. The trash can requires four D batteries (alkaline batteries are recommended), and the company claims that the battery life is prolonged due to the delay sensing technology that prevents any unnecessary opening from someone just walking by the device.

Priced at $62 for the 13-gallon trash can, the 18-gallon can is currently 13% off, priced at $85. In both sizes, the can is divided into two compartments, so you can use one side as a trash can and the other side as a recycling bin.

With nearly 8,000 reviews so far, the trash can has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Customers say it looks great in their kitchen and has good battery life, and they especially love that you can use it for both trash and recycling.

One customer who gave it 5 stars wrote their review in October 2021, but purchased the trash can in 2015 — and they claim that it still works great.

“I think I’ve had to change the batteries maybe 3 times since I purchased it, so the battery life is great,” they wrote. “It doesn’t dent easily which is great also, and it’s easy to clean. I just take it outside and spray the inside with the hose and some dish soap and let it dry. I’d definitely purchase one of these again if/when mine stops working.”

Another 5-star review says that although it looks small, the trash can holds more than you might expect.

“I was worried it wouldn’t hold much and be too small, but I didn’t want to have 2 separate cans for trash and recycling taking up lots of space in my apartment. This holds plenty- I empty it about once a week, sometimes it can go longer but I don’t like to leave wet things longer than a week. (Coffee grounds etc.),” they wrote. “It’s easy to change the bags. Lid works automatically every time. Has a cute little noise it makes when the lid lifts – not loud at all. Light lets you know it’s on. Looks nice.”

Of course, there are some people who did not like the trash can, with a few reviews noting that it arrived with dents and others saying the batteries die quickly or the lid stopped working.

If you’d prefer an automatic trash can that’s not divided, this Touchless 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can has over 40,000 5-star reviews and is $87.

The trash takes batteries or you can separately purchase an AC adapter, so you can plug it in and not worry about changing batteries. The rectangular shape means it can slide easily into tight spaces and corners.

You’ll find a handful of other touchless home and kitchen items on Amazon as well, like this Hanamichi Automatic Soap Dispenser for $28 and even a touchless vacuum.

This EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum stays plugged in and in one place. Simply sweep debris near the vacuum and it will automatically suck up food, hair, dirt and more. Infrared sensors detect the sweeping motion when you’re putting debris near it, causing the device to automatically activate. The dual filter not only removes dirt and dust molecules, it also returns clean air back into your home.

With over 8,000 5-star reviews, customers say it’s easy to use, has great suction power, works well for pet hair and cat litter and many say they use it multiple times a day. Priced at $129, it comes in multiple colors including rose gold and sea glass.

Do you have any touchless products that make your life easier?

