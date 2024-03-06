Watch Now
Nikki Haley to suspend Republican presidential campaign Wednesday

This comes after the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador lost nearly every Super Tuesday GOP contest to former President Donald Trump.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 07:00:38-05

Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her Republican bid for president Wednesday morning, a source confirmed with Scripps News, leaving former President Donald Trump as the only remaining GOP candidate in the race. 

The decision comes a day after the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador lost almost every Super Tuesday GOP contest to Trump. Haley plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

