NFL fines Carolina Panthers owner $300K for throwing drink at fans

A single drink is causing one professional sports team owner to rack up a very expensive tab.

The National Football League has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 after video emerged of him tossing a drink during last Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The video showed Tepper, visibly frustrated, stand up in his suite at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium and launch his drink in the direction of fans before storming off.

The incident occurred shortly after Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw his 10th interception of the season near the end of the fourth quarter and sealed the team's 26-0 loss.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement.

Tepper has since said he regrets his behavior and accepts the league's punishment.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said after being fined. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior."

It's been a rough year for Tepper, as his team currently sits in last place with a 2-14 record. To make things worse, the Panthers still won't get the top overall pick in the draft because it was traded to the Chicago Bears last year so the team could draft Young.

