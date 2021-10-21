Watch
Police in UK charge 25-year-old man with murder of longtime lawmaker David Amess

Matt Dunham/AP
Floral tributes and pictures of British Member of Parliament David Amess lie placed outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 21, 2021
LONDON — British authorities say a man has been charged in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week.

Authorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with the death of David Amess.

The Crown Prosecution Service says it will "submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations."

Amess, a Conservative member of Parliament, was stabbed on Friday as he met constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, England. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police quickly arrested Ali. Shortly afterward, Metro Police declared the incident a terrorist attack, noting that their investigation "revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism."

Police believe Ali acted alone in the stabbing.

The death of Amess, who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, has shocked Britain.

